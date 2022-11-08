The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells and scattered showers today
A bright and fresh day today with sunny spells and scattered heavy or thundery showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.
Tonight - Clear spells and showers will continue tonight with a few turning heavy. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.