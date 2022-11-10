The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Windy conditions today
Mild and windy today with a good deal of cloud and patchy rain or drizzle. More persistent rain will develop this evening. Top temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong and gusty south or southwest winds, with gales developing at the coast.
Tonight - Staying mild and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds.
