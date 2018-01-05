Limited tickets remain for Sharon Shannon at The Dock

The Dock begins the 2018 music season with what is likely to be one of the most sought after gigs of the entire year; Sharon Shannon, the button accordion player from Co Clare is back for two nights with her superb band.

Sharon Shannon and her band will perform at The Dock on Wednesday and Thursday next, January 10 & 11.



If you are looking for a reason to get off the couch after the Christmas break then look no further.



At the time of writing tickets for this gig were already selling fast so be sure to grab your as quickly as possible on (071) 9650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie



It will sell out. You can rest assured that it will be lively and that the music will be of the highest possible calibre.