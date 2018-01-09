The Waterboys' Steve Wickham announced as support for The Lost Brothers at The Dock

Steve Wickham, the renowned fiddler whose unmistakable sound has helped make The Waterboys music so distinctive, will perform as the support act for The Lost Brothers when they appear at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, February 15.

The Lost Brothers, Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland, have been writing and releasing music and touring together since 2007 and since then have built a loyal following.

Steve Wickham, has been a member of The Waterboys since 1985 and in recent years has also been performing with Sligo based outfit 'No Crows'.

The Lost Brothers, Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland, have been writing and releasing music and touring together since 2007 and since then have built a loyal following on the back of their excellent albums and stellar live perfomances.

Tickets for The Lost Brothers, with special guest Steve Wickham are available from The Dock box office or call (071) 9650828.

