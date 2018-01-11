The search is on to find Leitrim's ‘Everyday Hero’

The People of the Year Awards, in partnership with Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, is looking for local heroes and ordinary people who do extraordinary things in Leitrim.

Do you know someone who does extraordinary things that really make a difference to their family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues or local community? This is your chance to have their unsung heroism acknowledged live on TV.

The team behind RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke is calling out to people in Leitrim to nominate their heroic partners, friends, parents, neighbours and co-workers that deserve some national recognition.

The winner will be honoured at the 43rd People of the Year Awards, organised by Rehab Group, which will be held on March 3.

Ireland’s ‘Everyday Hero’ can be of any age, from any walk of life and from any part of Ireland but there is just one criterion – they must be really special to be considered.

They can be the essence of Leitrim community spirit, or they can be the person who puts everyone else before themselves and never asks for thanks.

To nominate your everyday hero, log on to peopleoftheyear.com. A selection of nominators will be brought on air to talk to Sean to tell everyone just why the person they are nominating is an 'Everyday Hero’.

All the nominations will be considered by the adjudication panel and will be announced live on the People of the Year Awards TV programme on RTÉ One on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Stay tuned weekdays to Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, which airs from 10am to 12pm for further details. Closing date is Friday, January 19.

Mo Flynn, Chief Executive of Rehab Group, said: “We have vital and important services for people with disabilities around the country, including Leitrim, and we see heroes in communities every day. Everybody knows someone who is always doing something for others. These people often go unrewarded and unrecognised. This is a chance to say thank you to them in a unique way, so please nominate your ‘Everyday Hero’ for a People of the Year Award.”

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sean O’Rourke said: “Some of the most extraordinary people I have interviewed over the years are the unsung, everyday heroes. So if you know someone you’d like to nominate, please nominate them today.”

For the latest updates on the Awards, click onto www.peopleoftheyear.com, find us on Facebook –www.facebook.com/ PeopleOfTheYearAwards, or follow us on Twitter – @peopleawards