Informative talk in Sligo

The Irish Kidney Association Sligo in conjunction with Diabetes Ireland will hold an informative talk in the Sligo Park Hotel on Thursday, January 25, at 7.30 to 9.30 pm. (refreshments served).

Guest speakers will be:

Mr James Linnane (Nephrologist) will speak on Renal disease and its link to diabetes.

Prof Cathy McHugh (Diabetoligist) will speak on diabetes and its complications and link to Renal disease.

Mr Mike Kelly (Councillor) IKA will speak on fear and hope.

This will be a very informative evening and all Renal / Diabetic patients and indeed everybody is welcome so come along and please bring a friend.

Admission free.