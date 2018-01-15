Country star Robert Mizzell to perform at Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Dance

Country star Robert Mizzell will perform at the annual Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Dance which will take place on Friday, 2nd February.

The dance which will take place this year at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran is the flagship fundraising event of the volunteer crew and has been a staple of the annual event calendar for more than 40 years.

Award winning country music singer Robert Mizzell originally from Louisiana and now based in Ireland will perform on the night and is looking forward to playing the event.

"Since I’ve moved to Ireland I’ve become very aware of the amazing work the volunteers of the RNLI do so selflessly. It is my great pleasure to play at their annual dance this year. I look forward to seeing many of the supporters of this great charity on the night," Robert said.

Event director Cormac McGurren is encouraging supporters to get their tickets early. Tickets are just €15 and are on sale now from all crew members, The Allingham Arms, Bundoran Tourist Office, BMG Hardware Bundoran, O’Neill’s Next Door Off Licence, Ballyshannon, and on the door on the night.

"We’ll have the usual monster raffle with prizes kindly donated by numerous businesses in the Bundoran/Ballyshannon area as well as a main prize of a €400 voucher for BMG Hardware kindly donated by Irish Gap Year," he said.

The dance will take place from 10pm on Friday, 2nd February and will be followed by a disco.

Proceeds from the dance fund the ongoing training of the volunteer crew based at Bundoran Lifeboat Station who are on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week serving the entire Donegal Bay area for marine emergencies.

More information on the lifeboat service in Bundoran can be found on the station’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ bundoranlifeboat) or on their website www.bundoranlifeboat.org