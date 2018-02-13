Extra dates added for Aughawillan Drama Troupe's comedy, Drinking Habits 2

Such has been the interest in Aughawillan Drama Troupe's upcoming performance of Drinking Habits “2” by Tom Smith that extra dates have now been added to meet demand!

This intoxicating comedy is directed by Brian Dolan and will also be performed in Aughawillan Hall, Aughawillan, Co Leitrim on Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25 at 8.30 sharp.

Tickets for all other dates are now booked out.

Tickets €10 and people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

To book your tickets for “Drinking Habits 2” phone (087) 6486804.