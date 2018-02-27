10 good things that could come out of 'The Beast From the East' snow storm this week

1. Ireland will form a bobsled team...

If Jamaica can do it, we can do it! We'll introduce the world of winter sports to 'Olay, olay, olay.'

2. Someone will fall on RTE News...

Sure that would be great gas altogether. The last time it went viral all over the world. The pure confidence of the man's strut was enough for us all to glory in his demise.

3. We will all be able to build unbelievable snowmen...

Well, we'll start out with that dream, then settle for a passable mound with a carrot stuck in the middle. 'Sure, it's too cold to be out. My hands are raw.'

4. Ice Skating will become the national sport...

The #Beijing2022 Winter Olympics in four years will be our oyster. A triple axel jump - we could totally do that.

5. We all get to talk about the weather...

As a nation, we love talking about the weather and with warnings galore this week, it will be wall to wall weather - you can't beat it.

6. We can blame the government for stuff...

Another favourite pastime of ours. 'Sure isn't it shocking, Mary - them allowing this weather into the country.'

7. We can ironically sing Ice Ice Baby without being judged...

Sure, why not!

8. The possibility of days off...

Spoofing to the boss that you simply can't stir out such is the deluge of snow on the door step - "Yeah, sure I can't even find the car."

9. Hurling on ice...

We've all wanted to see it for years - a hybrid sport like no other. It would take a brave soul to take on the game of hurling on a pair of ice skates.

10. We can justify buying a snowmobile...

Who hasn't dreamt of owning their own snowmobile *Checks DoneDeal immediately!