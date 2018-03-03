North West Hospice to connect with Leitrim and Sligo people in New York

North West Hospice will attend the Sligo and Leitrim Association of New York Annual Association Dinners on March 9 and 10 to connect with Leitrim people and supporters there.

The North West Hospice has enjoyed support from the Diaspora living in New York for many years and will take this opportunity to thank them in person and update them on our plans to build a new Hospice In-Patient Unit.

According to a spokesperson for the hospice "Attending these events demonstrates the commitment of North West Hospice to engage and build greater links with the Diaspora living abroad from our catchment area of Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan."

North West Hospice was started in 1986 by a small group in the community and has developed and grown over the last 31 years because of continued community support. North West Hospice belongs to the communities of Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan and the Diaspora living abroad is part of this community.

Speaking about developing links with the Diaspora, Nuala Ginnelly, North West Hospice Manager said, “The Hospice is now entering a new stage in its development with a momentous and ambitious plan to build a new hospice In-Patient Unit on our current site in Sligo.

"This development is essential to meet the current and future needs of our communities. We are sincerely grateful to our Diaspora living abroad for supporting us over the last 31 years and we hope that they will continue to support us as we embark on our new build.

"We rely heavily on the local community to raise in excess of €1 million to maintain our current level of service each year. We will need this local community support to continue to maintain our essential services while looking to other areas, such as our Diaspora, for funding to help us build our new hospice.

"North West Hospice would like to acknowledge the support of Hubert Mc Hugh and Valerie Cogan who have been instrumental in engaging with key members of our Diaspora in New York and Boston, while also coordinating a programme of events during our visit.

"North West Hospice also acknowledges the support of Carol Coleman for creating key links with broadcast media in New York and Boston to help spread the hospice message."

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan.