Change Your Mind Festival in Sligo

A one day Mental Health Promotion event organised by HSE Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services entitled “Change Your Mind Festival” will take place on Sunday, 25th March between 10am to 11pm in Clayton Hotel, Sligo.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness regarding the importance of prevention and fight against Stigma in mental health. The festival has something for people of all ages. It will begin at 10am with a 5km charity walk/run, with registration on site.

This will be followed by the eclectic sounds of traditional American Irish Folk Music with Rick Epping, Leonard Barry & Friends. From 12 noon to 6pm attendees will get the opportunity to listen to over 20 mental health professionals from within the HSE and from a number of other organisations speak about positive mental health and stigma prevention.

Throughout the day there will also be a vast array of workshops for children to attend including 'My Teddy Magic Workshop' and 'What floats your boat and what thing weighs it down Workshop'.

There will also be plenty of entertainment for children available including: face painting, mascots (Princess Poppy and Branch from Trolls) with Best Ever Mascots, magic show and disco with Mr Majestic, storytelling with Happily ever After Storytelling, and a fitness class for children with Rinka North Sligo.

Throughout the day various demonstrations including Arts & Crafts, Painting. Baking and Cooking will take place. There will also be a number of Arts & Crafts on display including a display of artworks produced by service users.

Peter Crann from we drum Ireland will host a drumming workshop from 6 to 7 pm open to all ages. Finally those attending the festival can rock out the evening with The Mass Band from Sligo and The RobotRock from Dublin.

The event itself is free and open to the public attend. There will be a surcharge to complete the 5k Charity walk/run of €10 for adults and €5 for children. All monies collected from this will go towards Sligo and Leitrim Mental Health Associations.

Dr Ignazio Graffeo Psychiatry Registrar with Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services and one of chief organisers of the festival stated ‘We wish to extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along and attend this ‘Change Your Mind Festival ‘and take part in the activities on offer and find out information on how to promote your mental health and prevent against stigma in mental health.’