Rescheduled performance of 'The Curse of the Button Accordion' in The Dock Arts Centre

Postponed because comedian, Sharon Mannion, was unable to escape from a snowed in Dublin, The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon is delighted to announce a rescheduled performance of The Curse of the Button Accordion.



Sharon is an actor, comedian and writer originally from Co Roscommon. She is best known for her role as‘ Concepta’ in the RTE2 hit comedy, ‘Bridget & Eamon’ and for her work on ‘Republic Of Telly’, as the regular roving news reporter and one half of popular duo ‘The Receptionists’.



Last year, she wrote and performed with The Nualas on their ‘Lock Up Your Husbands’ Spring tour.

The scene is set when Sharon receives the gift of a shiny button accordion, Sharon is thrust into the local limelight. But things soon turn sour, when she starts to wonder if Frank the Accordion might have her cursed.



Will she live up to the expectations of her ex-showband star father and her Midwest FM radio-loving mother?



What is not in question is the hilarity of this show.



It premiered to a standing ovation at Roscommon Arts Centre last year so we are sure that it will be a very enjoyable night out for all those who attend.



All tickets bought for the first postponed performance will remain valid.



If you didn’t get a chance to book for that night you can grab a ticket now on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie

