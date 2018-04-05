Local sound artist Ciarán MacAoidh launches new album in Carrick-on-Shannon

Ciarán MacAoidh was sound artist-in-residence at The Dock during 2016 and 2017. On Saturday, April 7 at 6.30pm, he will launch his experimental sound art album A Palm to Rest My Cheek Upon in The Dock.



The album is the result of the recording and production work he undertook during his residency. The event will include a wine reception and a listening space where you can listen to the album. There will also be a recording station set up, with instruments, bells, noise-makers, rattles and drums for you to leave your audio finger prints on the evening. It is intended that these recordings will become part of a future work.



The album A Palm to Rest My Cheek Upon explores Ciarán's sense of the sounds of mental illness. It is the result of a long process of recording sounds from all around the north west of Ireland. Recordings taken from the woods, underwater and underground, are blended with instruments, creaking gates and voices.



Ciarán spent time discussing the ideas with online communities dedicated to mental health, as well as drawing on his own experiences to come up with what is hopefully a vivid and challenging collection of sound.



The CD has been released by Arizona based independent music label Was Ist Das? and it will be available to buy online as well as on the night of the launch. MacAoidh hopes to release another album stemming from his Dock residency later in the year.

The event is free of charge and all are welcome to attend. For further information please visit www.thedock.ie

