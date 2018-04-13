Carrick Workhouse Attic to host Arts & Music Weekend

'Between Then and Now', a multi-disciplinary exhibition by Patrick Anderson-McQuoid and invited guests in association with Carrick-on-Shannon Heritage Group, takes place beginning Friday, April 13 at 8pm and continues through the weekend.

The venue is the Workhouse Attic Memorial (behind St Patrick's Hospital) on Summerhill in Carrick (follow exhibition signs).

The very full weekend event kicks off with an official opening by Broadcaster/Actor/Writer Alf McCarthy. Between Then and Now, an autobiographical video by Mr. Anderson-McQuoid, will be followed by a short talk on the Workhouse History by the Heritage Group's Teresa O'Callaghan, and music by Charlie McGettigan. Poetry reading, a book launch and a silent video by Anderson-McQuoid closes the evening.

On Saturday the Exhibition of Recent Works, Jar Installation, and Workhouse Attic installations opens at noon, while at 8pm the programme continues with Poetry Readings by Rap Poet Martin O'Hara and Dympna Molloy, The Call by performance artist Noel Molloy, Music by Devon McGillivray, and a talk by the Carrick Historical Society's Dermot McNabb on journalist/writer and Carrick native M.J. McManus, followed by poetry and 'Thought Statements', a silent video by Patrick Anderson-McQuoid.

The Exhibition continues on Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm.

About the Artist/Curator:

Multi-talented Patrick Anderson-McQuoid was born in Dublin and has been based in the north west of Ireland since 1989 (now living in Drumshanbo).

His early childhood was spent living in Northern Ireland before moving to live in Cornwall, England, where he first worked as an artist and absorbed himself in other cultural activities such as music and theatre. After returning to Ireland, Patrick worked with the Irish Ballet Company before opening the Tubular Gallery in Cork city, and later being the Founder and Artistic Director of The Triskel Arts Centre which is still a thriving arts centre. He has exhibited worldwide with works in private and public collections, national and international.

Please note that this exhibition is free to the public, and that there is no wheelchair access to the Attic.

For further information or to obtain a programme please stop in to St. George's Heritage & Visitor Centre on Church Lane, or ring 071 962 1757.