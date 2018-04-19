Two charity performances of 'The Maiden Aunt' planned for Leitrim this weekend

After the rapturous receptions by audiences to the Fenagh Drama Troupe’s performances of Jimmy Keary’s very, very funny 3-Act comedy, The Maiden Aunt, in Fenagh Community Centre, acceding to popular demand, there will be two further performances, one in Fenagh Community Centre on Saturday, April 21 commencing at 8.30pm.

The proceeds of this night’s performance goes to Irish Guide Dogs For the Blind and Fenagh Defibrillator.

The second performance will be in Drumkeerin Community Centre on Sunday, April 22 starting at 8.30pm. The play is directed by Andy Redican.

All the proceeds of the Sunday night’s production go to Drumkeerin Youth Club’s Fund for renovation of the Old Courthouse, the home of the club, to which they return when work is done. Audiences will laugh from the time curtain goes up until it falls. So don’t miss the productions. You will be supporting very worthy causes.