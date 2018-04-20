"Say Yes to the Dress" is back on our screens Monday night and we're VERY excited

Oh happy days! The eagerly awaited second series of Say Yes to the Dress Ireland is back on our screens Monday April 23 at 10pm on RTE2 and we can't wait to follow the 30 brides from all over Ireland as they set out to find their perfect dress.

The new ten-part series follows Peter Kelly aka Franc and his team of experts assisting the brides-to-be in finding the perfect dress. Once again, the series is filmed at Vows bridal, in Blarney Business Park in Cork and will feature brides from all over Ireland. The cameras will follow the brides through the bridal salon as they try on all the styles, colours and patterns of dresses before they face their families and friends in the hope that they will say Yes to the dress.

There are over 3,500 dresses from all over the world, waiting for the new group of brides-to-be and their entourages. Franc and his exceptional team of consultants are eagerly waiting the arrival of this season’s brides.

Each bride has brings their own personal style and dreams of “the” perfect dress and it is up to Peter, Mary, Denise, Janice and Ciara to guide them on their emotional journey. We can't wait!