Carrick poet short listed for Percy French Competition

Retired Carrick-on-Shannon teacher Padraig McGinn has been shortlisted for the Percy French Competition in Strokestown.

Strokestown International Poetry Festival hosts the competition each year.



McGinn's poem is titled 'Election Fever.' Padraig is a published poet and submits poems to various broadcasts and media.

The winner will receive €300 and will be announced during the Strokestown Festival May 3- 7.