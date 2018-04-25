Theatre on Hunger Strike in Carrick

Norah, a theatre piece retelling of a family's challenge with the 1981 hunger strikes will perform in the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon this Thursday, April 26 at 8.30pm.



Written by Gerard Humphreys and directed by Anthony Fox tells the story of Norah McVeigh who is battling to save her brother Kyran.

He made the decision to go on hunger strike and has lost consciousness. Norah is now faced with the difficult decision to respect his political choice or save his life.



Through confrontations with The British Home Office, the Catholic Church, the RUC, the IRA, and her own family, Norah’s convictions and loyalties are put to the test.

With a cast of six, BBC Stewart Parker award-winning writer Gerard Humphreys has scripted a bold retelling of a tumultuous time in Ireland’s history, recounting the political and moral challenges that faced women as they battled on many fronts to save their families and communities.



Above all, this is a story of family and the untold struggles of those left behind by history.

Tickets are €16/14 and can be booked (071) 9650828 or visit thedock.ie.