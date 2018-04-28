The Late Big Tom to be honoured at Country Awards

A tribute to the late great Big Tom will be held at the Hot Country TV Awards in the Slieve Russell Hotel, Ballyconnell on May 1.



RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey is a dab hand when it comes to GAA, but how will he manage under the disco ball at the Hot Country TV Awards next week?

Marty has been the voice and face of RTÉ Sport for almost 25 years. Marty hosts his own radio show The Marty Squad on RTÉ Radio One where he covers the week’s sporting events. He is an RTÉ news sports reporter and has covered major sporting events throughout the years.



It's going to be a huge night with all of Ireland's top country stars in attendance. Nathan Carter, Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, Ray Lynam, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney, Cliona Hagan, Jimmy Buckley and a host of other top names are all confirmed for the night.



Also there are a number of excellent spot prizes to be won on the door entrance ticket which is just €25, including a weekend for two at The Landmark Hotel, and another weekend for two at The Westlodge Hotel Bantry Co Cork.

Ireland's top social magazine VIP magazine will be giving out copies of their latest edition, and Your Beautiful Monaghan will be giving a €100 voucher to everyone on the night, Mullholland Shoes and Elizabeths World of Beauty will be giving discount vouchers.



It is going to be Ireland's country music's biggest night of the year.

Donegal singer Margo will lead a special tribute to Big Tom on the night.