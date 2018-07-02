Visual Arts at Boyle Arts Festival

The 29th annual Boyle Arts Festival and Visual Arts Exhibition will be officially opened in King House on Thursday, July 19th at 8pm.

The evening will be celebrated with the performance of a specially commissioned piece of music, composed by Siobhán Cleary and performed by musicians, John Carty and Patsy Hanly.

This year’s main exhibition is entitled ‘Gathering’ and it will feature the works of 140 contemporary Irish visual artists, assembled from the four provinces. This is one of the most important exhibitions of contemporary Irish art in the country and it serves as the jewel in the crown of a jam-packed multi-disciplinary nine day Arts event which will continue until 28th July, 2018.

This exhibition, which has again been curated by Paul McKenna of the McKenna Gallery in Omagh, aims to engage, enthuse and inspire.

Artists include Samantha Ellis Fox, Stephen Lawlor, Vida Pain, Malachy Costello, Vivienne Roche, Patrick MacAllister, Heidi Nguyem, Denise Ferrin, Tom Climent and Colin Watson. The Main Visual Art exhibition is open between 11am and 6pm every day and during events in King House, from Friday July 20th until 26th August.

The Local Artists Expo in the Parochial School provides a forum for artists who would otherwise find few opportunities to display their work. The art is always of an exceptionally high standard and the exhibition provides an important showcase of talent.

Many of the artists from this exhibition, such as Vera Gaffney, Naomi Draper, Vivian Murray, Annette Gaffney, and Tina Brooks have excelled to higher levels in their own private exhibitions, or have been invited to exhibit in the main King House exhibition. Entrants are judged for three prizes and the overall winner receives the Sue Hill trophy and the most promising U25 artist receives the Sue Hill award. Open 10am to 6pm daily.

Brent Pope will also exhibit a selection of art that comes from artists who have come to the art world from a variety of backgrounds including the marginalised, the homeless and the prison system but all sharing a passion for creativity. Entitled ‘The Outsider,’ this work can be seen in the old Xtravision building on Main Street.

The renowned Boyle Camera Club, with over 60 members, will showcase a rich and diverse range of their photographic images in the town library at King House, during library hours from July 20th to 28th.

Local photographer Tony Murphy will present an exhibition portraying the local people and townland of Cor na Míolta in his premises on the Crescent.

‘Presence’ by local beginners photography group Fotofit will present an exhibition of their recent work in the Family Resource Centre, every day from 11am to 4pm, until July 27th. The exhibition will open on July 20th at 12pm.

Also, keep an eye out for ‘pop-up galleries’ and small exhibitions in various premises and shop windows in the town, during the course of the Festival.

Please note that entrance to all exhibitions is free.

For more information, see our programme or call in to The Festival office, next door to Marian’s on Bridge St. The office will be open every day (excluding Sundays) from July 9th until July 28th. For more information, please visit www.boylearts.com Tel. 071 9663085. Email info@boylearts.com or find us on Facebook.

Boyle Arts Festival acknowledges the support of the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Forás Éireann, local businesses and Roscommon County Council.