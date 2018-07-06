Summer show at Solas Art Gallery

This Friday, July 6 sees the opening of the 11th Summer Group Exhibition at Solas Art Gallery.



This exhibition shows selected work from members of the Gallery and the wider public and is the highlight of the summer calendar.

As to be expected there will be a fabulous range of art to suit all tastes, showcasing work from an exceptional pool of talent that resides in the county of Leitrim and enhanced by work from Solas' national and international pool of friends.

The show will be opened by Leitrm County Cllr Sinead Guckian.

Therese Tierney's View From A Train.



Sinead is a member of many statutory bodies and organizations, and involved in many community and voluntary groups.

Having graduated with a BA Hons Degree in Fine Art herself, Sinead is always a very strong ambassador for the many genres of art of Co. Leitrim and the organisers warmly welcome her time and presence with all on this occasion.



The Summer Group Exhibition runs until the 25th of August in conjunction with the Ballinamore Family Festival, the Free Fringe Festival and all the events that make the region such a special place to be.

Come along on Friday July 6 at 7.30pm and enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the artistic talent that we are famous for.

A show not to be missed.

Also read: Connacht Fleadh 2018 in Ballinamore