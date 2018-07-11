Got any cousins in Waterford? Tell them about our new website waterfordlive.ie

Do you have any relations in Waterford? Well then, why not pass on the word about our new website.

Iconic Newspapers, which owns the Leitrim Observer and www.leitrimobserver.ie along with 12 other newspapers and 10 websites, has just launched a brand new website in Waterford called waterfordlive.ie.

Bringing breaking news and updates from the sunny south east, waterfordlive.ie will cover news and events from across County Waterford, as well as lots of tips and advice for people visiting that beautiful part of the world.

Just launched last week, the site is already making waves in Waterford (if you’ll excuse the pun) thanks to a crack team dedicated to all things Déise.

“Iconic Newspapers are expanding into a brand new location with the launch of waterfordlive.ie. It’s a very exciting time for our colleagues in waterfordlive.ie and we wish them well,” explained Claire McGovern, editor of the Leitrim Observer.

Want to find out more?

Go to www.waterfordlive.ie or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Send your Waterford stories, news, events, photos and videos to news@waterfordlive.ie.