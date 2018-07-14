Silent Movie Camp at The Glens Centre

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton is running a Silent Movie Camp for 8 to 12 year olds from July 16-20 from 10am to 2pm and for 12-16 year olds from July 23-27.



The Silent Movie Camp is really a camp for all those young actors, scriptwriters, musicians, designers, storytellers, storyboard artists and those who might want to look at life through the lens. Whereas they won’t be editing the film this time around it is certainly something we could look to for the future. I want them to take ownership of the project, their ideas which they can work together for an entertaining outcome.



There will be an introduction to the medium and the camp will look at how in these films they tell the story with their whole body, they are not relying on words to convey the emotion or sentiments.



Charlie Chaplin, Georges Méliés and Buster Keaton will feature in the films. The children will write the script, create the storyboards and the scenes, act in, direct and ultimately contribute to all aspects of the production. It’s a brilliant way to encourage trust in your teammates and get everyone working together to produce their very own masterpiece.

The camp will finish up the week with a fabulous red-carpet premier of their very own Silent Movie production.



The camp is €60 per child, bookings on (071) 9855833 or www.theglenscentre.com