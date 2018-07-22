Strockton's Wing for 40th O'Carolan Harp Festival
Stockton's Wing
Following the critical success of their reunion tour to celebrate 40 years of Stockton's Wing the band return to St. Ronan’s Hall in Keadue on Sunday, August 5 at 9pm.
In October 2017 the band were the proud recipients of a prestigious civic reception presented by the Clare County Council at their headquarters in Ennis. It was a momentous occasion and the memory is cherished by band members and their families.
The line up includes: Mike Hanrahan (vocals & guitar), Paul Roche (flute & tin whistle), Tommy Hayes (percussion, bodhran, spoons), Tara Breen (fiddle), Karol Lynch on (banjo & mandolin) and Paul McSherry (guitar).
Tickets available on 087 2559269.
