CODA for Kiltyclogher Traditional Music and Set Dancing Weekend

All roads will be leading to Kiltyclogher on Friday and Saturday, August 10 & 11. The Kiltyclogher Traditional Music and Set Dancing Weekend committee are delighted to have CODA in concert on Friday, August 10 at the Community Centre.

It is rare to find a group of singers and musicians who combine strong backgrounds in Irish traditional, folk and contemporary music with an a capella singing ability developed through classical choral music. Drawing on the local talent from Mayo, CODA are seven singers who started developing their own approach to vocal performance several years ago.

Their first album “mouthmusic” released in 2013 was produced by Maurice Lennon. CODA have performed at home and abroad at various music festivals and venues including Tradfest and Electric Picnic and on various TV shows on RTE and TG4. Coda’s long awaited second album “Train of Spirits” is now available. This album was produced by the legendary Donal Lunny and recorded in Clew Bay Recording Studios in Westport.

Following a CODA gig on Inishbofin, Donal and CODA members chatted about the posiibility of collaboration. “I was initially worried about the potential problem of seven different vocal parts and up to four instrumental parts happening together” says Lunny “but I need’nt have worried. It all made elegant sense in the end.”

Tickets and bookings with Rosella at (071) 9854368 or text (085) 1605327. Tickets are also available at Kiltyclogher Post Office and the local heritage centre. Doors open at 8pm. Early booking is advised.

On Saturday, the annual Feis takes place and this event has gone from strength to strength and is now in its 26th year. The Swallow’s Tail Ceili Band will take to the stage on Saturday night, August 10 starting at 10pm.

