Get set for the return of the Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon to Cloone

The Bóthar na Naomh Adventure Duathlon is returning to Cloone in South Leitrim this Saturday, August 4.

The event attracted a large number of competitors last year and this year's event is even bigger and better than ever.

Registration opens at Cloone Community Centre, Cloone at 9.30am on Saturday. Entry is €25 and €10 for Under 16s. The team option for the run/cycle is €35.

The main race is open to over 16s only and starts at 11.30am. It includes a 20km cycle. There are prizes for the first three men home, the first three women and the first team home.

The 5km Trail Run Junior Race starts at 10.30am and is open for children between 7 and 16 years of age. The race includes a 5km trail run over a variety of obstacles and kayaking on Annaghmaconway Lake.

There will be chipped timing for all races.

Don't forget that following the event is the famous Cloone Boxty breakfast for all competitors. Non competitors can also enjoy the breakfast for €5.

For more information see https://www.runireland.com/events/bthar-na-naomh-adventure-duathlon-2018/ or check out the Facebook page: Bóthar na Naomh Duathlon.



