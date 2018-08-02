Experience the fun of orienteering with family challenge in Cloone

The Orienteering adventure takes place on Bóthar Na Naomh, Cloone this Friday, August 3, The event is open to children of all ages and their parents and can be undertaken individually or in team groups.

It will challenge participants to discover up to 20 secret markers along the path of Bóthar Na Naomh.

Registration begins at 6pm this Friday, August 3, and as this is a test of skill and map reading, teams and individuals can depart at any time once they have registered. Great fun for the young and young at heart!