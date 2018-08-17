Lecture on notable Manorhamilton people of the past in the Castle marquee

Galway based Dominic Rooney, who is a noted Manorhamilton native and local historian, will give an illustrated lecture entitled “Profiles in Achievement: Notable Manorhamilton People of the Past” in the Castle marquee on Monday night, August 20 at 8pm.

Dominic will speak about an array of military men, politicians and business people, as well as an artist, a priest, a diplomat, plus a community activist, all of whom were all born in the Manorhamilton area, and who enjoyed distinguished careers on a national or international stage.

This will be a unique occasion to learn about and celebrate the achievements of those who have gone before us from the Manorhamilton area.

The talk will be of interest to both long-term residents, as well as those who have recently come to live in the area. All are welcome.

The “Profiles in Achievement: Notable Manorhamilton People of the Past” talk will be hosted by the Manorhamilton Castle Steering Group and its promotion also coincides with this year’s National Heritage Week.