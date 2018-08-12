Hackett is making a racket in Bornacoola

CC Hackett from Bornacoola is releasing her first recording.

She has been gigging in a wide area of the Shannonside region for the past eight years. It has been her dream and burning desire to record, which she has finally accomplished with this new single “If I needed you.”



This song was written by Townes Van Zandt in 1972 and recorded in later years by Emmylou Harris and Don Williams as a duet in 1981.

CC has recorded her own version of this great song by turning it in to a jive. CC hopes this recording brings joy to everyone that listens to it as much as she has enjoyed singing it.



CC can be heard in Percy Whelan’s in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, August 12 from 7-9pm.

Up coming dates:

The Brewery in Arva Saturday, August18

Early’s Bar Sligo, Saturday August 25

Lough Bawn Hotel Killeshandra, Saturday September 1.