John Glenn and The Mainliners recreated magic in Glenfarne

John Glenn and the Mainliners made a welcome return to the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne on August 17, after a lapse of 25 years.

They brought the hall back to the hay day of the 60's and 70's when a packed hall danced the night away to the magic of the Mainliners beat and the fantastic voice of John Glenn.

There were no wires attached to their ears or small black boxes to be seen on any member of the band as there had the real sound from the Bandstand. One comment from a dancer was "I just danced and felt I was back in time to the real dance hall days".