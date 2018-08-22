Michael Rooney to perform in keadue

Michael Rooney prolific composer and widely regarded as one of the foremost players of the traditional Irish Harp, will perform in the O'Carolan Bar, Keadue this Thursday 23 August as part of Heritage week 2018.



Michael was awarded the TG4 composer of the year award 2017.

He is the composer of many suites the most famous of which is the Macalla Suite to commemorate the centenary of the Easter Rising 1916.



Michael is no stranger to Keadue having won the major award in the O'Carolan Harp Competition and has been tutor at the O'Carolan Summer School on many occasions.

The Heritage week programme will also feature Dr. Kieran O'Conor of the Archaeological Department NUIG. who will do a presentation on the life and times of Turlough O'Carolan.



Story Teller Tommie Moran, Set and Sean-Nos dancing to the music of Liam Purcell and friends.

All musicians welcome to join in. Homemade Boxty will be served on the night.

Heritage week runs until August 26 with plenty of events being held across Leitrim and Roscommon.



For more information on heritage event visit: www.heritageweek.ie