Get set for the 12th Great Fin Swim Snorkel from Jamestown to Drumsna

This Saturday, August 25, sees the return of the annual Leitrim Sub Aqua Club Charity Fin Swim from Drumsna to Jamestown.

This year funds from the 12th Great Fin Swim Snorkel will go to the Jamestown Preschool and Leitrim Sub Aqua Club Search and Recovery Unit.

Registration for the swim is from 12.30pm to 2pm at Drumsna Quay and from 2pm until 2.30pm at the at Jamestown Weir.

The swim is open to all level swimmers and there is a nice flow from Jamestown to Drumsna so it is not a hard swim.

Hot food and drinks will be served at Drumsna Quay after the swim and up until 5.30pm.

Later the wonderful Chris Cronin will be playing in Duignan's Pub in Drumsna and there will be 50 super raffle prizes to be won on the night.

Please support this great local event.