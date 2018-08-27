Gardaí issue warning about fake Electric Picnic tickets

An Garda Síochána is warning fans heading to Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend (Friday 31st August to Sunday 2nd September, 2018) to be on the lookout for fake tickets.

Fake print-at-home tickets for Electric Picnic are now being sold online.

"The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources," warned a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are also warning that third party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, today said "We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals. It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources.”