Leitrim Men's Choir to perform in St. George's, Carrick-on-Shannon as part of Culture Night

St. George's Church (Church Lane, opposite Bush Hotel, 071 962 1757) is the venue for a wonderful programme of music and song by Leitrim Men's Choir on Culture Night, 21st September, at 8pm. There is no charge for attendance but seats are limited, so please arrive early!



Leitrim Men's Choir a voluntary non-income group, was formed in 2012 and is the only male choir in Leitrim with 18-21 amateur male singers from all walks of life and of various ages.



If you are male, can 'carry a tune' and have an interest in singing for good causes, please see the LMC Choir Director Siobhán Talbot on 21st September or contact any of the LMC members.



Leitrim Men's Choir has performed on RTÉ's Nationwide and has sung for the Rose of Tralee contestants on two occasions, as well as giving local concerts, most recently at the Jamestown Heritage Festival in June.

s Day Care Centre Fenagh, Simon Community, St Ciaran's Day Centre in Carrick, Mohill Festival (bucket collection for St. Vincent de Paul) and St Mary's GAA.



Special guest soloists who have sung with Leitrim Men's Choir include Eleanor Shanley, Edwina McNulty, and Cait Sammon Cullen.



Celebrated annually since 2005, Culture Night comprises hundreds of events across Ireland and overseas. From the nation’s capital to county town, arts and cultural organisations open their doors until late (usually 5 pm to 11 pm) with hundreds of free events, tours, talks & performances for you, your family and friends to enjoy. For more information and a programme of events, please see http://www.culturenight.ie/

