Vibrant Allingham Festival this week in Ballyshannon

The 2018 Allingham Festival will bring a vibrant gathering of nationally-recognised writers, artists and filmmakers to Ballyshannon from November 7-11.



Festival highlights will include a tribute to the late Donegal poet Francis Harvey and a performance of his award-winning radio play “Farewell to Every White Cascade,” a powerful presentation on “The Impact of Brexit on Border Towns” by journalist /activist Denis Bradley, and a screening of the critically-acclaimed film “Black '47” plus insights from the creative team who produced it.



This Wednesday evening November 7, a troupe of actors, musicians, and a sound-effects specialist will perform Francis Harvey's radio play “Farewell to Every White Cascade,” a drama inspired by the social impact of the Ballyshannon dam.

On Friday evening 9th, a group of Frank Harvey's friends and admirers will join in a tribute programme to the late poet and playwright, including poets Theo Dorgan and Moya Cannon, journalist Gerry Moriarty and members of the Harvey family.

The tribute will also feature “Celebrating Francis Harvey,” a multimedia presentation by local photographer Emer O'Shea.

In a year of political uncertainty and speculation, Denis Bradley, journalist and former vice-chairman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, will provide perspective on “The Impact of Brexit on Border Towns” in the Allingham Lecture at 8pm Thursday 8th in the Abbey Centre. RTE's Tommie Gorman will introduce and host the event.

Festival-goers and film buffs will enjoy Q&A with the producers of “Black '47” after a screening of the film in the Abbey Arts & Cultural Centre on Saturday afternoon.



There will also be music, art and a few book launches.

For full programme and updates see allinghamfestival.com

