Christmas Show at Solas Gallery, Ballinamore

Solas Art Gallery in Ballinamore is delighted to announce the opening of its members Christmas Exhibition on Friday, November 23.



The show will be running into the New Year and promises to be a wonder of colour and style to suit all tastes.

From still life to wild life, abstract to landscape, there is little or nothing to compare with the gift of Art at Yuletide, a personal treasure to enhance anyone’s life for years to come.



Join the gallery this Friday for a glass of mulled wine, some mince pies and a chance to meet the artists and art-lovers alike!

The show will be officially opened by local man, Michael McGovern, Manager of Supervalu, Ballinamore.

Solas Gallery has a long association with this store and its staff. The shop is a great supporter of our local community including the Tidy Towns, local GAA Clubs and of course Solas Gallery.



Doors open at 7.30pm.

All are welcome, the exhibition will continue until January.

If you are looking for a Christmas present, gift vouchers are available.