Win copies of Sean Cavanagh's Obsession

Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh is one of the greatest Gaelic footballers of all time.



A three-time All-Ireland winner and five time All Star, he was crowned Footballer of the Year in 2008 and captained Ireland in the International Rules series.

