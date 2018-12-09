Leitrim music players called to join 2020 project

Symphonic Waves, a West of Ireland Youth Orchestra set up in 2017 as part of Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture in collaboration with Music Generation Galway County is already making waves.

Under the guidance of Conductor Prof. James Cavanagh the orchestra has been in monthly rehearsals since July and has taken part in intensive residentials and received mentorships from Galway Music Residency’s ConTempo Quartet, the Irish Chamber Orchestra and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.



The orchestra is set to continue to make waves in 2019 with plans to expand. Symphonic Waves is calling young, enthusiastic wind, brass, or percussion players from Leitrim to get tuned in and get involved. If you are aged between 13 - 18 years with a Grade 6 playing standard or above, organisers would love to hear from you.

Auditions for new members will be held on Sunday December 16 in the Meadow Court Hotel, Loughrea.

For further information contact symphonicwaves@gretb.ie or phone 091 874 557.



As if that wasn’t enough, if you want to get a taste of what the youth orchestra can do, as a pre-Christmas treat for all the family, the orchestra will be taking to the stage to round out on Saturday December 15 in Connemara Coast Hotel, Furbo and on Sunday, December December: 6pm Meadow Court Hotel, Loughrea.



Tickets are €10 and under 18s go free. Contact symphonicwaves@gretb.ie or call (091) 874557.