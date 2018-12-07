Mulvey's Big Book competition

This week's book competition from Mulvey's Carrick-on-Shannon is “On the Seventh Day.”



On the Seventh Day – a book where any article could be regarded as a highlight in its own right. Featured writers include Eamon Dunphy, Joe Brolly, Brendan Fanning, Anthony Cronin, Cliona Foley, Eamonn Sweeney and Mick Doyle, covering GAA, football, rugby, golf, athletics, horse racing and boxing.



Together the pieces provide a potted history of some of Ireland's greatest sporting achievements and show how truly great sports writing will never have any difficulty standing the test of time.



Question: Who edits 'On the Seventh Day?' Send your entries to: competition@mulveys.ie by Sunday evening, December 9 at 5pm.



The winners of the Sean Cavanagh book are Evonne McLoughlin, Kilglass, Strokestown, Ryan McLoughlin, Corlora, Drumsna and David McKenna, 1 Kilbryan, Boyle