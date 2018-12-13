Listen to a different rhythm at The Dock

Listen up! Different Rhythm is coming to The Dock this Friday, December 14.

It’s the brand new project of Disco É Cultura producer and DJ Mick t-woc expanding on the concept of connecting the common rhythms found in many different culture's musical heritage.



Anyone who came to the Disco E Cultura gigs earlier this year at The Dock will know what to expect. Top quality music and a friendly atmosphere and dancing!

If you are looking for that perfect place to round off your Christmas party and enjoy great global music then join The Dock from 10pm.



Donal Dineen is no stranger to the exploration of musical heritage whether through his DJ sets, newspaper columns, TV & web shows and numerous radio appearances.

He will join Mick on the turntables on the night for a musical trip around the world and across the decades to explore the world's different dance rhythms, and find the common groove among them.



Bring energy, a sense of fun and adventure. Wear a smile and, of course, your dancing shoes!

Tickets are just €10 from www.thedock.ie (071) 9650828 or on the door.



Pop down to The Dock tonight, there are still limited tickets available now from (071)9650828 or online at www.thedock.ie