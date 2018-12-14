Croghan choral night with Roscommon Solstice Choir

Cavetown Residents Development Company Ltd. are delighted to present Roscommon Solstice Choir this Christmas in St Michael's Church, Croghan Sunday, December 16.



The concert will start at 8pm sharp with doors opening at 7pm, a limited number of tickets will be available on the door so to avoid disappointment make sure to buy your ticket ahead of the event.

Tickets are €10 each and are currently available locally from committee members.

The concert promises to be a wonderful night of music and Christmas cheer with Croghan NS Choir performing as special guests.

Seating is unallocated so be sure to arrive early, bring along your ticket for entry and a cushion for comfort. There will be a silent raffle on the night with fabulous prizes on offer which will be on display inside the door.



Cavetown Residents Development Committee feel privileged that this high profile choir have agreed to perform to help further their cause. The committee have been working hard to secure the future of the cavetown amenity and the proceeds from the concert will go towards required match funding for a grant awarded to the Cavetown Angling renewal & development project. The amount awarded was €98,144.



On completion this project will provide new fishing stands and therefore a safe environment for those wishing to fish from the shore. Aesthetically the new stands will enhance the natural beauty of this local hidden treasure.