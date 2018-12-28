New Movies for the New Year at Carrick Cineplex

Carrick Cineplex will be open 1pm-10.30pm until December 30 and closing early on New Year’s Eve – last shows starting 4.30pm.

Mary Poppins Returns

Film fans both young and old are eagerly awaiting the return of Mary Poppins to the big screen, starring Emily Blunt and Meryl Street. When personal tragedy strikes the now grown up Jane and Michael Banks, Mary re-enters their lives and uses her unique magical skills to help them rediscover joy and wonder.

Bumblebee

Exciting new sci-fi action film centred on the ‘Transformers’ character of the same name. Set in 1987, runaway Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Holmes & Watson

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly join forces in this humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. (Opening 26th December)

Spider- Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The team behind "The Lego Movie" bring their unique talents for a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a unique visual animated style that’s the first of its kind. It tells the story of Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

André Rieu's Sydney New Year Concert (Screening January 5th)

The King of Waltz André Rieu presents his New Year’s concert recorded live in Sydney, screening in cinemas January 5th. A magical evening of music and dance featuring world class performers and plenty of surprises. With show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive fun it promises to be a great way to start the New Year! Take a front row seat and experience this spectacular musical event on the big screen. Pre-booking is highly recommended!

Live Opera & Ballet Screenings

The cultural season of live opera and ballet screenings from London’s Royal Opera House continues with Tchaikovsky’s opera ‘The Queen of Spades’ (22nd January @ 6.45pm): followed by Verdi’s opera ‘La Traviata’, 30th January, 6.45pm. Tickets on sale now - an ideal Christmas gift!

For full movie listings visit www.carrickcineplex.ie, phone the box office on 071 96 72000 or check out Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @CarrickCineplex or visit in person at Carrick Cineplex, Carrick Retail & Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.