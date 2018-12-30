Mike Denver in concert in January

Mike Denver and guests have a concert planned for the Landmark Hotel on Thursday, January 31.

Mike Denver affectionately known as the 'Galway Boy' is at the height of his powers and this year celebrates 15 years on the entertainment scene.



Backed by a band comprising of Ireland's top musicians Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his hits including 'Tommy K', 'Wasn't that a Party,' 'Galway Girl', "Paddy', etc

A seasoned TV performer he has appeared on RTE TV Late Late Show many times.



Special Guests will be legendary singers Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam, veterans of country music.

Both these highlyrespected singers have had very successful careers in their own rights and are still performing to the highest level.

Tickets at: ( 071) 9622222.