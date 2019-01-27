Poetry workshops in Kinlough by Monica Corish

Poetry: The Art and the Craft, a new workshop for aspiring and experienced poets, is being offered in Kinlough by award-winning writer Monica Corish.



From January 17 through May 23, participants will meet fortnightly to write and revise new work, read and learn from established poets, and grow through constructive critique and insightful feedback.



Trained in the Amherst Writers and Artists method, Monica Corish also offers workshops in writing fiction, memoir and creative non-fiction.



Her poetry collections are available on-line and in regional bookstores.

Monica runs a number of workshops which you can see at www.monicacorish.ie or contact her on monicacorishwriting@gmail.com or call: (087) 6414185