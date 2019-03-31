Exciting Trad music gig in The Dock

Danny Diamond and Conor Caldwell will belt out some tunes in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon next Saturday, April 6 at 8pm.



This is a gig not to be missed by anyone who enjoys the very best of traditional Irish music. Belfast born fiddle players Danny Diamond and Conor Caldwell will perform their debut album North. This album was released to critical and popular acclaim and was nominated for Traditional Album of The Year in The Irish Times.



Danny Diamond is one of the leading Irish traditional musicians of his generation. Danny currently combines international touring with Teac Damsa's multi award-winning dance theatre show Swan Lake /Loch na hEala along with a range of collaborations and solo projects, notably the fiddle duo North.



Conor is a traditional fiddler and composer from Belfast. His music takes a contemporary approach whilst remaining reflective of his roots in the Donegal and Northern fiddle tradition. Conor has taught traditional music at Queen’s since 2011, where he also worked as a Research Fellow on The Irish Song Project.

Book now on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie