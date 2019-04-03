EXHIBITION: Spring has sprung at Ballinamore's Solas Gallery with new exhibition

Solas art gallery, Ballinamore is proud to present the annual Spring group show this Friday, April 5 at 7.30pm.

As ever the show has been massively supported by the gallery’s members and a feast of art is awaiting the public.

One of the great things about the members’ show is the diverse range of styles and subjects on display. There is undoubtedly something for everyone here, so pop along to the opening this Friday and help support your local artists and be part of a great community.

This year the service users of RehabCare, Ballinamore and St. Ciaran’s Services, Summerhill, Carrick- on-Shannon are also displaying their work at the gallery.

This show titled Create will be curated by local artist Colleen Quinn.

The groups are very proud of the art work they have completed and a lot of effort and time goes into the development of the pieces. As each member is unique in their abilities, there is a variety of amazing art work sitting waiting to be displayed.

They have had the support of Colleen Quinn, a local artist, over the years. Colleen has been a great source of inspiration to individuals attending her art group in the day service and has always encouraged the group to try new techniques and forms of art. One of the goals that the groups had was that they could complete a project that could be displayed in a public setting for the community to enjoy.

The spring group exhibition in conjunction with RehabCare, Ballinamore Art Exhibition titled Create and St. Ciaran’s Services will be opened by a well known native of Ballinamore, Barry Sweeney.

Doors open at 7.30pm, this Friday, April 5 and runs until May 4. Solas Art Gallery above the Four Seasons Flower and Garden Centre, Ballinamore, opens Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Call (071) 9644210 for details.

