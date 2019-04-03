European Artistic Craft Day at Leitrim Design House

Come and join Leitrim Design House in celebrating European Artistic Craft Day on Saturday, April 6 for a Meet the Maker event from 2-4pm.

Everyone is welcome to drop by to meet local textile artist Catherine Gray, hear her story and watch her process.

European Artistic Craft Day (EACD) is celebrated across Europe during the first week of April.

It was established to derive value from each nation’s enormous intangible assets as a way to highlight its living heritage.

It offers communities the opportunity to learn more about their region and brings people together through the prism of the arts and crafts, sharing, exchanging, and learning skilled craft makers in action.

Leitrim Design House have invited Catherine Gray to share her extensive experience in textiles.

Catherine, who lives in her native town of Carrick-on-Shannon, studied in the school of Art and Design Sligo in the late 70s; where she specialised in fine art.

In the 80s Catherine worked with a freelance designer in New York designing and creating knitwear for the American market.

With more than 20 years experience working with textiles, she has explored a variety of media and loves the tactile qualities of combining these techniques together.

She describes her approach as follows: “My landscapes come from memory. I allow my surroundings to develop in my mind where the colours and textures intensify and exaggerate. The mixture of random and controlled elements in my work means the finished piece may have a totally unpredictable outcome.

“Some of my pieces are made from treasured fabrics which hold a history of family memories. These works progress from my reflection of the fabrics owner’s feelings and their stories. This brings a whole new dimension to the work.”

Why not enjoy a leisurely Saturday afternoon observing this talented textile artist at work and browse the beautiful craft gallery.

You might leave inspired! For further information follow on Facebook/TheLeitrimDesign House or drop into the stunning showroom at Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or call: (071) 9650550.