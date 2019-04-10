Leitrim Arts Office announce 2019 mentor bursary

Leitrim County Council Arts Office have announced their annual mentoring bursary for 2019 which is designed to support the development of Leitrim based emerging and established professional artists from any arts discipline who have identified particular gaps in their knowledge and expertise.



The programme achieves this by providing funding of €750 to a leading professional to help the applicant take the next steps in their development.

Have you ever thought about sharing your skills as a mentor, or do you think you would benefit from having a mentor?

Mentoring can be very broad, relating to long-term goals or very specific, relating directly to special projects, growing your professional network, working internationally or expanding business or marketing skills.



To introduce Creative Frame members to the practicalities of mentoring the Arts Office will host a mentoring induction workshop. The workshop will be facilitated by Monika Sapielak who ran a similar workshop last year.

To be eligible for the forthcoming Leitrim bursary programme at least one of the two parties, mentor or

mentee, must have their practice based in the county.



The workshop is free but attendees must be members of Creative Frame. If you wish to register with Creative Frame visit www.creativeframe.eu



The Arts Office are conscious there are artists who may be keen to apply for the bursary but might not know where to source a mentor. Equally there might be mentors interested in working with mentees but don’t know how to get in contact with them.

If you are a mentee looking for support or a mentor offering support but don’t know who to contact, get in touch with the Leitrim County Council Arts Office by contacting creativeframe leitrim@gmail.com

For further information on the mentoring bursary visit www.leitrimarts.ie

