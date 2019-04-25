Juno and the Paycock in Kiltyclogher

All roads lead to Kiltyclogher Community Centre on Sunday, May 28 when the Grange Players take to the stage and perform “Juno and the Paycock”. This is a play written by Sean O'Casey and is a highly regard performance.

It is set in the working class tenements of Dublin in the early 1920’s during the Irish Civil War period. This drama group have already performed to packed houses at the Hawks Well, Grange and Calry.

