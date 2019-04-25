Leitrim County Fleadh gets underway today in Drumsna

Excitement is building and a great weekend’s entertainment is in store at Leitrim Fleadh which gets underway today in Drumsna and continues until Sunday, April 28.

Besides competitions there will be numerous other events to entertain everyone. Street entertainment, archive display, pop up sessions, session trail, singing sessions, musical Easter Egg hunt, CD launch, to name but a few!

For more information on timetables and events check out Drumsna Comhaltas page on facebook.

Tomorrow night, Friday, there will be a special 'Thank you for the Music' - tribute in Mc Loughlins pub in appreciation of the contribution to our musical sessions by Mary and Brian Mostyn.

There will be a traditional musical session in each of the three pubs on Saturday and everyone is invited to join in.